ABS-CBN Ball to return after 2 years

Which stars are you excited to see back on the red carpet?
MANILA, Philippines – The ABS-CBN Ball is back on the calendar, returning on October 2 after a two-year pause.
ABS-CBN made the announcement via social media on Tuesday, September 6. Included in its post was a hashtag that hinted at this year’s theme: #ABSCBNBallForeverGrateful.
The network has yet to announce a venue.
Previously known as the Star Magic Ball, the ABS-CBN Ball has been held since 2007, and is a gathering of the network’s biggest stars.
The last ABS-CBN Ball was held on September 14, 2019, at Shangri-La at the Fort. The theme that year was “Modern Filipiniana,” in celebration of ABS-CBN’s 65th anniversary.
There were no balls in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. – Rappler.com
