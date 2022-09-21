Adam Levine denies cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo but admits he ‘crossed the line’

ADAM LEVINE. The Maroon 5 frontman is accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo.

The Maroon 5 frontman issues a statement after an online influencer claims he had a year-long affair with her

MANILA, Philippines – Adam Levine broke his silence after being publicly accused of cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo, saying that while the allegations are not true, he has already taken “proactive steps” to repair his marriage.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” the Maroon 5 frontman wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday, September 20.

READ: Adam Levine posted a statement on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20, after model Sumner Stroh said she allegedly had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman.https://t.co/UCYSte6a6Q pic.twitter.com/Kht5JQ6RPX — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) September 21, 2022

Levine’s statement comes after a social media influencer named Sumner Stroh claimed that she and the singer had a year-long affair. “I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At that time, I was young, I was naive, and I mean, quite frankly, I [felt] exploited,” she said in a viral TikTok video.

Stroh also included screenshots of her alleged Instagram conversation with Levine, wherein one message shows the singer was asking her if it would be okay to name his unborn baby after her. Stroh explained that she decided to come forward because one of her friends attempted to sell the photos of her screenshots to a tabloid.

In a separate TikTok video, Stroh clarified that she is not “trying to gain sympathy” and that she feels “embarrassed and disgusted” with herself. “I fully realize I’m not the victim of this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry,” she said.

In his statement, Levine said that he “used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than [his] wife in any kind of flirtatious manner.”

“In certain instances it became inappropriate, I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he said.

The singer then emphasized that he only cares about his wife and family, and that risking his relationship with them is the “greatest mistake [he] could ever make.”

“I will never make it again. I take full responsibility,” he added.

Prinsloo has yet to address the issue.

Levine and Prinsloo wed in July 2014 after two years of dating. They have two children together, and Prinsloo is currently pregnant with their third child. – Rappler.com