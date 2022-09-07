Celebrities
celebrity couples

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting 3rd baby

Rappler.com
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting 3rd baby

EXPECTING. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are pregnant with another baby.

Behati Prinsloo's Instagram page

The celebrity couple's adorable family is growing!

MANILA, Philippines – The family is growing! Celebrity couple Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child together, PEOPLE, E! News, and other US media outlets reported.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and Namibian model, 34, are parents to two daughters, 5-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace. On Monday, September 5, photos showed Levine and Prinsloo out for lunch in Santa Barbara, with Prinsloo showing off a small baby bump in a silk dress.

In a November 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Prinsloo expressed that she wanted a “big family” of up to five kids. “Never say never. We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there are no limits to it,” she said.

Levine and Prinsloo wed in July 2014 after two years of dating. They welcomed first child Dusty Rose in September 2016. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

celebrity couples

celebrity children

singers