Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting 3rd baby

MANILA, Philippines – The family is growing! Celebrity couple Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child together, PEOPLE, E! News, and other US media outlets reported.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and Namibian model, 34, are parents to two daughters, 5-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace. On Monday, September 5, photos showed Levine and Prinsloo out for lunch in Santa Barbara, with Prinsloo showing off a small baby bump in a silk dress.

In a November 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Prinsloo expressed that she wanted a “big family” of up to five kids. “Never say never. We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there are no limits to it,” she said.

Levine and Prinsloo wed in July 2014 after two years of dating. They welcomed first child Dusty Rose in September 2016. – Rappler.com