Agencies respond to Park Seo-joon, xooos dating rumors

The actor and YouTuber are reportedly dating after meeting through mutual friends

MANILA, Philippines – Both agencies of South Korean actor Park Seo-joon and singer-YouTuber xooos have addressed the relationship rumors between the two.

On Tuesday, June 20, Korean media outlets reported that according to industry insiders, the two were dating after meeting through mutual close friends.

In response to the reports, Awesome ENT, Park’s agency released a statement. “It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life,” they wrote, according to Soompi.

The label also apologized and asked fans for their kind understanding.

Meanwhile, WAVY, xooos’ agency, also said that it is “difficult to confirm” the reports.

Park is best known for starring in the Korean series What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, She was Pretty, and Fight for my Way. He is also part of the Marvel film The Marvels.

xooos, or Hong So-yeon in real life, is a YouTuber with 1.45 million subscribers on her channel. – Rappler.com