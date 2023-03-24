Teen artist Andrei Sison dies 

MANILA, Philippines – GMA teen artist Andrei Sison died in a car accident in the early morning of Friday, March 24, his talent agency Sparkle GMA Artist Center announced on social media.

In an Instagram post, Sparkle offered its “sincere condolences” to Andrei’s family, and requested his fans to respect the family’s privacy “in this time of great loss.”

“He was a well-loved and much cherished member of the Sparkle family. We will miss you, Andrei. Be with God now,” Sparkle said. According to a PEP report, Andrei was 16 years old.

A GMA News report said that Andrei finished taping for a variety show on Thursday night, March 23, and left GMA Studios before 7 pm. Sparkle then received a phone call from Andrei’s relatives at 5:30 am, informing them about the fatal accident. Police said that it occurred at 2:30 am on Friday.

Andrei was known by his fans for his livestreams, TikTok dance covers, and social media content. – Rappler.com