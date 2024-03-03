Actress Jaclyn Jose dies at 59 – reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Jaclyn Jose has died, several media outlets reported on Sunday evening, March 3. She was 59. Her family, however, has yet to confirm the news.

According to the Daily Tribune, Marikina City police are currently investigating a report that the actress was found lifeless in her house at Loyola Grand Villas, Quezon City.

Born Mary Jane Santa Ana Guck, Jose was a renowned dramatic film and television actress with multiple acting awards under her belt.

She was the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to win best actress at the Cannes Film Festival, for her leading turn as a matriarch and meth dealer in Brillante Mendoza’s Ma’ Rosa. She also had three Gawad Urian best actress nods for her roles in Takaw Tukso (1987), Itanong Mo Sa Buwan (1989), and Sarong Banggi (2006).

She debuted in 1984 with William Pascual’s Chicas and Chito Roño’s Private Show, and had gone on to star in acclaimed films such as The Flor Contemplacion Story, Patay na si Hesus, and Kalel, 15. She also featured in shows such as Maalaala Mo Kaya, Valiente, and Marimar. Her last role was as Chief Dolores Espinas in the series FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.

She was in a relationship with actor Mark Gil. She is survived by their child together, Andi Eigenmann, and a son from another relationship, Gwen Garimond. – Rappler.com