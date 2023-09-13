Drag queen son of ex-Sexbomb Girls member Izzy reacts to mother’s disapproval

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Andrei Trazona wrote an open letter to his mother, Sexbomb Girls’ Izzy Trazona-Aragon, on Tuesday, September 12, telling her how much he had to lie just to protect her from public backlash.

Trazona said that he lied in a previous interview for a local drag competition about his mom’s support for his drag career when, in truth, she was against it.

“As much as I love you, you know that I don’t wanna live in a lie. [I’ve been] sustaining myself for years now and I am living responsibly [and honestly]. I’m tired of this conversation about me being gay and doing drag,” wrote the 21-year-old.

The drag queen expressed hope that his mother will one day come to understand where he was coming from. “I miss you but you’re not bringing me any [of the] comfort and compassion I deserve,” Trazona said.

In a separate post made just a few hours later, Trazona wrote, “It’s like saying I love you because you’re my son but I don’t accept you for who you are.”

This comes one day after Izzy made a Facebook post addressed to the 21-year-old on Monday, September 11, saying she missed him and that he remained in her prayers.

“Sometimes, parents and their children have disagreements and it’s normal,” she wrote. “But I know both sides have that pain in their heart and [wish] that they will just simply agree [with] each other.”

The former girl group member recalled previous experiences with her own parents, realizing now that their actions were meant to protect her. “I thought that mom didn’t want me to be happy, but she is just concerned that at the end of it all, I won’t get hurt with my decisions.”

“Once you told me ‘You’ll never know what I feel kasi (because) you were never in my shoes.’ Yes, I agree, same with me, hindi mo [pa rin] naman nararanasan maging magulang (you haven’t experienced what it’s like being a parent),” she said.

“If my children, the four of them, will do something that is against the faith that I have in Christ, then I will disagree. I point them to Jesus because with that I will be secured with their future,” she added.

“Sino ba naman magulang ang gustong mapahamak ang anak (What kind of parent would want to harm their child)?”

Izzy wrapped up her post by saying that she will “always be there” for Andrei and that she loves him enough to not support the things that may “harm” him.

Trazona, who goes by the drag name of Sofia, made his debut in the local drag scene in December 2022. Currently, he is participating in the drag competition Bunganga Battle Royale helmed by Drag Race Philippines alum Viñas DeLuxe.

In the interview clip posted on Instagram by Viñas Deluxe in July, Trazona gushed about his mother’s openness toward her sultry persona.

Prior to becoming a drag queen, Trazona would regularly post content on social media, with his mom making frequent appearances in his videos. – with reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.