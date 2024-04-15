Marina Summers has no regrets over ‘Drag Race: UK vs. the World’ run

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILIPINA WINNAH. Marina Summers shares her gratitude to her fans during a homecoming party in Makati on April 14, 2024.

'Use this energy, use this passion you have online to redirect it to the right energy – support Marina, support the girls, and just keep Filipino drag visible,' she says at a homecoming party

MANILA, Philippines – When Filipino drag queen Marina Summers returned home to the Philippines after the American leg of her world tour, she said she would not change anything about her run in RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2.

“‘Yung mga low moments [at] high moments, it served a purpose for my story this season. Kahit ‘yung mga episodes na safe ng performance, okay lang sa akin. Hindi naman kailangan every episode na ako ‘yung bida,” she shared during a homecoming party in Makati on Sunday, April 14.

(The low moments and high moments, they served a purpose for my story this season. Even the episodes where I had a safe performance, they were okay for me. I don’t have to be the main character every episode.)

Marina finished as a finalist in the competition after Australia’s Hannah Conda defeated her in the first round of the “lip sync smackdown for the crown” to Anastacia’s “I’m Outta Love.”

During the competition, she was the only contestant to win three challenges. She said winning multiple challenges made her satisfied with her run in the competition, saying it was “unmatched” even with her experience during Drag Race Philippines season 1.

“After the episode where I won my third badge…the energy was so clear to me that I wasn’t nervous. If you saw my performance in the roast, my energy was cool and I wasn’t nervous because even if I was eliminated during the episode, I was okay,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

She added that Hannah was her “only choice” for the lipsync smackdown as “we will do justice to a fucking song together.”

Marina also got to talk about her fan-favorite lipsync to Agnes’ “Release Me,” saying that she did the black bodysuit-to-glittery ensemble reveal because she wanted to do an “iconic” performance.

She added that the reveal and outfits for this performance were not planned as she didn’t have time to practice for the lipsync.

“‘Yung damit na ‘yan, baon ko lang siya, hindi siya meant for any lipsync…. ‘Yun nga ‘yung huli naming pinack ni Paul [Sese] kasi mayroon kaming kaunting na excess na space…doon sa luggage namin,” she said.

(The clothes were extras, they weren’t meant for any lipsync. Those were the last pieces Paul Sese packed because there was excess space in our luggage.)

Future plans

The Filipina drag queen also shared that her upcoming performance on Miss Universe Philippines 2024’s coronation night in May was going to be a “full circle moment.”

“Alam ng nanay ko before nung bata ako, ginagamit ko ‘yung mga heels niya para magrampa-rampa sa kuwarto, mag-pageant (When I was a kid, my mom knew I would wear her heels to do pageant walks in my room),” she said.

Marina also shared that she wants to embark in directing and producing in the future. She also hopes to be tapped as a cast member for RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas, saying the possibility is now “within reach.”

As Marina thanked her fans, she said she hoped they would use their enthusiasm during the airing of UK vs. the World to continue supporting Filipino drag.

“We still have a few fights yet to fight. Use this energy, use this passion you have online to redirect it to the right energy – support Marina, support the girls, and just keep Filipino drag visible,” she said. – Rappler.com