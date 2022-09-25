Angeline Quinto confirms engagement to Nonrev Daquina 

MANILA, Philippines – After months of speculation, Angeline Quinto has confirmed her engagement to non-showbiz partner Nonrev Daquina.

The singer made the announcement during one of her recent shows in the United States. “Espesyal ang gabing ito ngayon…. Para sa akin, dahil nandito po sa audience ang soon-to-be mother-in-law ko. Ang nanay po ng aking fiancé ay nandyan,” she was quoted as saying. (This night is special for me because my soon-to-be mother-in-law is part of the audience. My fiancé’s mom is here.)

Angelina on Saturday, September 24, also shared a series of photos on her Instagram stories that hint at new a chapter in her life. “It’s time to write a new story,” one of the photos read. The next snap, meanwhile, showed the words “boyfriend” and “girlfriend” crossed out and replaced with “fiancé” and “fiancée.”

Rumors that the two were already engaged started in July when the singer posted a family photo where she was seen wearing a ring on her finger.

Angeline and Nonrev have been dating since 2020. They welcomed their first child Sylvio in April.

Angeline, 32, is known for being a finalist on the singing competition Star for a Night, as well as playing Princess Antoinette May Bayag in the hit film Four Sisters and a Wedding. – Rappler.com