‘Hello, baby Sylvio’: Angeline Quinto welcomes first child

MANILA, Philippines – Angeline Quinto gave birth to her first child, a boy named Sylvio, on Wednesday, April 27.

The singer made the announcement through her Instagram stories, sharing a photo of a digital clock that shows the exact time of Sylvio’s birth. “10:22 PM, 27 April 2022. Hello, baby Sylvio,” she wrote.

In a separate snap, Angeline also uploaded a photo of her non-showbiz partner looking at their baby. “Love at first sight,” she captioned the father-and-son bonding.

Hours before giving birth, the singer also shared more photos on her Instagram page. “Ready to pop,” Angeline said. Fellow celebrities like Dimples Romana, KZ Tandingan, Amy Castillo, and Angel Locsin wished her a safe delivery.

Angeline first announced her pregnancy in December 2021. At that time, the singer did not reveal her partner’s identity. In February 2022, she gave a glimpse of her partner’s face through a maternity shoot.

Angeline, 32, is known for being a finalist on the singing competition Star for a Night, as well as playing Princess Antoinette May Bayag in the hit film Four Sisters and a Wedding. – Rappler.com