LOOK: Arci Muñoz graces cover of US fashion magazine

MANILA, Philippines – After walking the runway for New York Fashion Week, Arci Muñoz achieved another international milestone as she graced the cover of NOW, a Los Angeles-based fashion magazine.

“If not now, when?! Waaahh,” Arci wrote alongside a photo of the magazine’s front cover for its March 2022 issue. “Thank you so much for this feature.”

The 33-year-old Filipina actress was rocking a black plunging blazer paired with baggy denim jeans. In other shots, she was seen donning a fitting blazer, black see-through leggings, and boots.

“Empowered women, Empower women,” she captioned the post. “Here’s to strong women, may we know them, may we be with them. May we raise them.”

In their website, NOW called Arci a “femme fatale.” “A woman who can do it all, Arci is an Air Force Sergeant, Rock and Roll Princess, actress, model, and singer,” they said.

Fellow celebrities like Barbie Imperial, Karen Gallman, and Paolo Ballesteros praised Arci in the comments section.

Arci is currently in the United States to attend various events. In early February, she had her Hollywood red carpet debut at the premiere of the comedy film Jackass Forever. She was also seen hanging out with American singer and rapper Anderson .Paak and Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.Ap. – Rappler.com