ASAP Natin ‘To teases return of Sarah Geronimo

Are you excited for the Popstar Royalty's return?

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo is set to make her highly-anticipated return to ASAP Natin ‘To soon!

The weekend variety show made the announcement on Wednesday, July 13, sharing a 15-second teaser of Sarah wearing a black hat and the words “SHE’S BACK” and “SOON” appearing in the clip. “The long wait is over,” the caption read.

It remains unclear when Sarah will return to ASAP Natin ‘To.

Sarah has been a mainstay of the weekend variety program since 2004, with a November 2020 episode being her last performance on the ASAP Natin ‘To stage. Only taped video performances of her were occasionally shown after.

In 2021, Sarah headlined the digital show Tala: The Film Concert.

Since her marriage to Matteo Guidicelli in February 2020, the couple have been enjoying most of their time away from the limelight. In June, Sarah and Matteo were seen enjoying a vacation in Italy. – Rappler.com