LOOK: Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo enjoy date night in Italy

'Both first-timers in Sicily and let me tell you, we fell in love with the place,' says Matteo

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo shared photos of their romantic date night in Sicily, Italy on Sunday, July 3.

“It was so beautiful, from the colors of the historic structures, the people, small tight hilly roads, and of course the food!” wrote the Filipino-Italian actor in an Instagram post, also sharing that it was their first time in Sicily.

The celebrity couple shared that they “fell in love with the place” as they enjoyed the Sicilian delicacy, cannoli, which are tube-shaped fried pastry doughs with creamy fillings.

The Guidicellis are currently in Italy for a vacation. The couple earlier disclosed that they watched the opera Aida by Giuseppe Verdi at the historic Arena di Verona.

“The show was fantastic with singers belting Italian lyrics with so much emotion!” wrote Guidicelli in the post. According to him, the opera was recommended by Marco Clemente, the Italian ambassador to the Philippines.

The couple personally met with Ambassador Clemente at the Italian Embassy in the Philippines to discuss Filipino-Italian relations, which Guidicelli also shared on his Instagram account on June 8. “Exciting times ahead!” the actor wrote.

Guidicelli and Geronimo celebrated their second wedding anniversary in February. The couple have been together since 2014 and got married in February 2020. – Rappler.com