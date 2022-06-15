ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo to visit Manila in August for fan meeting

CHA EUN-WOO. The idol-actor is holding a fan meeting in Manila in August.

This is your chance to meet your favorite oppa!

MANILA, Philippines – Idol-actor Cha Eun-woo is bringing his 2022 Just One 10 Minute Starry Caravan fan meeting to Manila on August 6!

Event organizer DNM Entertainment announced on Wednesday, June 15, that the K-pop star is meeting his Filipino fans at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Additional details about how to secure tickets or its prices have yet to be announced.

Get ready to take a trip under the stars; the best 10 minutes of your 2022 is yet to come!



🗓️SAVE THE DATE: August 6th, 2022

📍 Smart Araneta Coliseum



✅Stay updated: follow @dnmentph for more information.#아스트로 #ASTRO #아로하 #AROHA#차은우 #CHAEUNWOO #StarryCaravanInMNL pic.twitter.com/mtxbh9xMAK — DNM Entertainment (@dnmentph) June 15, 2022

The South Korean star has visited the country on several accounts – he even had a vacation in Cebu in 2018. His first fan meeting was held at the New Frontier Theater in October 2019, and even had a virtual fan meet for his Filipino fans in January 2022.

The 25-year-old K-drama actor, singer, and model is a member of K-pop boy group Astro. He starred as Do Kyung-seok in K-drama ID: Gangnam Beauty and Lee Soo-ho in True Beauty. He also appeared in the 2014 film My Brilliant Life. – Rappler.com