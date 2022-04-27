Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero open up about daughter Rocket’s autism diagnosis

'It was important for us to educate ourselves about it. At first we were confused, and questioned ourselves, how and why,' they write.

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero took to social media to raise awareness on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), as they disclosed that their daughter Rocket had been diagnosed with the said condition.

In their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday, April 26, Aubrey and Troy explained that they did not speak about Rocket’s diagnosis earlier as they were still learning more about her condition.

“It was important for us to educate ourselves about it. At first we were confused, and questioned ourselves, how and why,” they said. The couple then addressed some misconceptions about the disorder and stressed that the condition differs for every child.

“Some people might think someone with autism acts crazy, has mental problems, physical issues, and other stuff. Yes, it’s mental but not a problem. Yes, [it] can be physical but it’s not an issue and definitely not crazy. Autism is different for every kid.”

Aubrey and Troy also listed the symptoms that Rocket has been experiencing, which include delayed speech, difficulty in communicating, repetitive actions, and hard time controlling her emotions. But they also added that Rocket is currently taking speech therapy and occupational therapy as part of the “learning activities that she will encounter in her daily life.”

They then gave a piece of advice for parents whose children were also diagnosed with ASD: “It’s possible for first-time parents to think it’s the worst thing that can happen to their baby. It surely can be scary, and who knows what the future holds, but definitely not the worst.”

They encouraged other parents who are in the same situation as them to educate themselves, seek help from professionals, and find the proper support groups. “You just need to know where to go, what you’re dealing with, finding the right therapist, the right support groups, and lots of love. We’re still in the process of learning. It’s going to be a long ride,” they added.

Aubrey and Troy started dating in 2003 and got engaged in March 2022. They have two children together – Hunter Cody was born in 2008, and Rocket was born in December 2018. Aubrey also has a son named John Maurice from a previous relationship. – Rappler.com