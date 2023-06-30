Awra Briguela detained after fight at Makati bar, friends and netizens cry foul

Video footage of the Kapamilya Star’s arrest has gone viral, making the hashtags #IStandWithAwra and #JusticeForAwra trend on social media

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and comedian Awra Briguela has been detained by police after figuring in a brawl at a bar in Poblacion, Makati, on Thursday morning, June 29.

Video footage circulating on Twitter user shows Briguela being manhandled by cops and bouncers during her arrest.

Citing the Southern Police District (SPD), the Inquirer reported that an argument broke out between Briguela and the group of the complainant, Mark Christian Ravana, after she and her friends allegedly demanded that Ravana take off his shirt, with her tearing his shirt after he declined. Ravana and bouncer Angelo Nino Gulmatico then called the Poblacion Police Substation. When the police arrived, Briguela resisted arrest, allegedly using foul language on the officers.

According to CNN Philippines, Briguela was charged with physical injuries, alarm and scandal, direct assault, and disobedience to a person in authority. She will remain under police custody until the inquest proceedings.

Zayla Nakajima, a friend of Briguela, made a post to counter what she called “made-up stories” about the incident.

She shared via her Instagram story that the actress was supposedly trying to defend her after getting sexually harassed by “one guy,” believed to be Ravana. She also claimed that he had initiated the fight, hitting Briguela first. Nakajima has since set her account to private, but a screenshot of the story has circulated on social media.

Content creator Riva Quenery also took to social media to share that she visited Briguela at the police station after her arrest. In her post, she asked, “Bakit si Awra lang ang pinosasan at inaresto (Why was Awra the only one handcuffed and arrested)?”

Other friends of Briguela and netizens have also come to the Kapamilya star’s defense, with many calling out the Makati police for only arresting Briguela despite Ravana’s involvement in the brawl. The hashtags #IStandWithAwra and #JusticeForAwra have been trending on social media since the incident.

Nakakaiyak panoorin yung ginawa nila kay Awra. Hindi ko matapos. Ang lala!!!! Grabe sila! #JusticeForAwra — Ayn Bernos (@aynbernos) June 29, 2023

my friends would protect me like how awra protected hers, in a heartbeat. grabe naman kayo. pic.twitter.com/z0gYCiArSE — yca 🌷 (@ycabonifacio) June 29, 2023

scary, disturbing, and disgusting. imagine framing someone's justified deed as a public nuisance instead of focusing on the problem on-hand: they were HARASSED.



we stand with Awra. may all homophobic bigots, harassers, and their enablers get what they deserve: HELL. — aly! ଘ(*. .)੭ (@theblessedbhie) June 29, 2023

Drag queen Marina Summers and the Metro Manila Pride organization are some of those who have also cited the arrest and detainment as “transphobic and unjust,” also advocating for the swift passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill.

The excessive use of force was questionable. Based on the videos, Awra was unarmed. The heavy manhandling was unnecessary. Makati Poblacion is such a cruel place for queer people. @Mayora_Abby what’s happening? Something frightening always comes up during Pride Month in this city — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) June 29, 2023

The arrest of Awra is a testament that the Philippines is NOT accepting of LGBTQ+ individuals and moreso, the system is built to benefit male privilege.



Imagine defending your friend who was subjected to harassment and YOU are depicted to be the villain. — migs🧸 (they/them) (@migseu_) June 29, 2023

DeeDee Marié Holliday and writer Jerry B. Gracio also recalled a 2020 incident in which two Makati policemen were relieved of their posts for attempting to profile a trans woman under “Oplan X-Men.”

Matagal nang may history ng homophobia/transphobia ang Makati PNP. They used to profile transwomen out of spite. Not surprised.#JusticeForAwra pic.twitter.com/hEHLm0XiPS — DeeDee Marié Holliday 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@DeeDeeMarieH) June 29, 2023

Ang masaklap, hinuli at pinosasan ng mga pulis si Awra habang nagdiriwang tayo ng Pride Month at kabi-kabila ang nakapaskil na Happy Pride tarp sa government offices. May history ng transphobia ang Makati PNP, three years ago, nagsagawa sila ng "Oplan X-men"—⬇️ — Jerry B. Grácio (@JerryGracio) June 30, 2023

Awra Briguela first gained fame in 2016 for starring in the television shows FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano and Your Face Sounds Familiar, as well as the movie Super Parental Guardians. – with reports from Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Sophia Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.