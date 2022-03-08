Barbie Hsu marries South Korean rapper Koo Jun-yup

The two reconnected after Barbie divorced her husband of 10 years

MANILA, Philippines – Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, popularly known as Shan Cai in the series Meteor Garden, announced that she and South Korean rapper Koo Jun-yup are married, just roughly four months after she divorced her former husband Wang Xiaofei.

Jun-yup made the announcement on his Instagram on Tuesday, March 8. In a mix of Korean and Chinese, the musician shared how he reconnected with the actress, whom she dated 20 years ago, after hearing about her divorce.

“We are married. To have such a destiny with a lover from over 20 years ago – this is a love we both want to cherish and continue,” he said, according to a translation by a report from The Straits Times.

Jun-yup recalled that after hearing the news of her divorce, he tried contacting her using her number from 20 years ago with the hopes that she was still using it. Luck was on his side, and they reconnected.

He added, “We have lost too much time together so I proposed marriage and Barbie finally agreed. After registering our marriage, we shall live together. I’m marrying late in life and I hope to receive everyone’s love and support.”

Barbie reposted Jun-yup’s posts on her social media accounts, and wrote: “Life is uncertain. I cherish the happiness I have in the present. I [am thankful for] everything that has led me step by step to where I am now.”

Fellow celebrities have sent in their well-wishes for the couple in the comments section.

Jun-yup, 52, is most popularly known as DJ Koo. He was also part of the music duo Clon that debuted in 1996.

Aside from Meteor Garden, Barbie, 45, also starred in movies Reign of Assassins, Connected, and series Mars and Summer’s Desire. She hasn’t accepted any acting roles since 2012.

She was previously married to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei for 10 years. They filed for divorce in November 2021. They have two children – a daughter born in 2014 and a son born in 2016. – Rappler.com