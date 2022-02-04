Barbie Imperial confirms breakup with Diego Loyzaga

The actress says their breakup was on good terms

MANILA, Philippines – It’s confirmed: Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga have broken up.

Netizens have been speculating the couple’s breakup since December, but Barbie only confirmed the news to ABS-CBN on Friday, February 4. She said their split was on good terms.

At a media conference, Barbie said the greatest lesson she has learned about love was to love herself first.

“Natutunan ko na baka kaya paulit-ulit nangyayari sakin to kasi hindi ko talaga minamahal ang sarili ko (I learned that maybe this keeps happening to me because I don’t love myself),” she said.

“It’s like all the same stories each boyfriend. So for me parang, what if ibahin ko ngayon? Sarili ko naman ang mahalin ko (so for me, what if I change it now? What if I love myself first)?” she added.

Barbie and Diego first went public with their relationship in Janaury 2021.

In recent months, their relationship was beset with controversy after social media personality Xian Gaza insinuated in a Facebook post that Diego was cheating on Barbie with actress AJ Raval.

At the time, Barbie defended Diego, saying that all the allegations against him were untrue. – Rappler.com