Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have broken up. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bea Alonzo and actor-model Dominic Roque have called it quits, showbiz host Boy Abunda confirmed on Tuesday, February 6 in a GMA News report.

“Ako’y nalungkot ho talaga dahil madalas, ‘pag nagkikita kami ni Bea ay nagkakakwentuhan ho kami tungkol sa buhay, tungkol sa kanila, their marriage plans, etcetera. So, I was shocked,” Abunda said.

(I’m so sad over this because when I usually see Bea, we talk about her life with Dominic, their marriage plans, etcetera.)

“As we talk today, yes, hiwalay po si Dominic at tsaka si Bea (Dominic and Bea have separated),” he said, noting, however, that the couple may still work things out.

Alonzo and Roque have been together since 2021. Here is a timeline of their relationship.

Speculations

Speculations about the pair’s relationship started in July 2020, after Roque posted a photo on Instagram along with the caption, “Tila ako’y nabighani (It seems I’ve been captivated).

The photo showed him and Alonzo with their faces covered, eating in a ramen restaurant in Tokyo, Japan.

‘Not exclusive’

In an interview with Mega Magazine published in April 2021, Alonzo confirmed that she was indeed dating Roque but clarified they were not in an “exclusive relationship” yet.

“I decided that I’m not going to be a prisoner of my past. I’m open to falling in love again. I am very careful when it comes to falling so deep again and trusting anybody, but I would like to say that I am open to being happy whether it’s romantically or in that aspect, romance or work,” she said then.

US trip

In July 2021, the two further fueled romance speculations when they began posting photos of their trip together to the US on social media. During their West Coast trip, the two were spotted attending the baby shower of former actress Beth Tamayo, who is Roque’s aunt, on July 18. Roque also spent his birthday with Alonzo, which he shared in an Instagram story video.

Roque also posted a series of photos of him and Alonzo sitting on a bench together at a Napa, California park.

“Lover,” he wrote.

Relationship confirmed

In an exclusive interview with 24 Oras released in August 2021, the actress opened up about her love life, saying that she was being cautious about sharing her new relationship with the public.

“It just came out naturally. Alam ko na prior to the posting, marami nang haka-haka ang mga tao-tao (I knew before I posted that there were already rumors going around).… It’s not like I was trying to hide it. I think I was just trying to be careful given my past experience. Siyempre gusto kong masiguro muna kung saan siya pupunta bago siya gawing official (I wanted to make sure where the relationship is heading first before I made it official),” Alonzo said.

The actress said she was thankful for the public’s reaction to her new romance. “A lot of people have been part of my journey and almost everyone in this country knows my story. I appreciate that they are happy for me,” Alonzo said.

“Naiintindihan nila kung saan ako nanggaling, kung saan ako ngayon at saan ko gusto pumunta (They understand where I’m coming from, where I am now and where I plan to be in the future). I’m very appreciative sa mga (of the) reactions.”

“I am happy na (that) everything’s so right, and everything is being celebrated,” she added.

Even if they’ve made their relationship Instagram-official, Alonzo said she’d still prefer to keep it low-key. “Even sa past relationships ko, hindi naman ako super open about it. I think treasured moments ng relationship ay ‘yung moments na hindi na-si-share sa social media. I want to keep it that way,” she said.

(Even in my previous relationships, I’m not super open about [them]. I think the most treasured moments of a relationship are those that aren’t shared on social media. I want to keep it that way.)

1st anniversary

The two celebrated their first year together on January 28, 2022, with Alonzo getting more candid about their relationship on social media.

On Instagram, the actress posted a photo of her and Roque locked in an embrace and looking into each other’s eyes.

“It took so much patience from you, but here we are. And I have to say, it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” she said in the caption. “Happy anniversary, hun.”

Engagement

The two were ready to tie the knot after more than two years of dating.

The actress shared on in July 2023 black-and-white photos of the proposal that took place at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bataan.

Alonzo narrated that she was there for a shoot with celebrity fashion photographer Mark Nicdao, recalling that Nicdao asked her to turn around for one of his shots, only to see Roque kneeling before her with a ring in sight.

“I was there for a shoot, but little did I know that the next thing that would happen would change our lives forever,” she wrote. “When I turned around, I found Dom kneeling with a box in his hand.”

The actress continued that while she has done “so many proposal scenes in [her] entire career” in showbiz, it still hits different to experience it in real life. “Nothing beats the real thing,” she said.

“Everything went in slow motion. And I felt different emotions all at the same time – joy, excitement, love. I started bawling,” she added.

Alonzo said that she didn’t want that moment to end. “I want this real thing to happen forever. And right then and there, in front of the people we love, we decided on forever.”

Alonzo also released a vlog on the engagement a few weeks later.

Spanish resident card

In November 2023, the actress shared a vlog of her preparing for her Europe trip with now-fiancé Roque. Alonzo said that she would be there for around 20 days and would visit Milan, Lugano, Florence, Tuscany, and Madrid.

“It’s a really important trip for both Dom and I. Ito rin ‘yung unang beses na makakatira aka sa bahay ko sa Madrid,” she said.

(This is the first time that I’ll be able to live in my house in Madrid.)

She also shared another reason why this upcoming Europe trip is memorable for her: “Makukuha ko na ‘kung residency card ko (I’ll be getting my residency card). So I will be an official resident of Spain,” she said.

Aside from that, Alonzo also hinted that she’s also working on a special project during the trip which she described will “show a different facet of [her] as an entrepreneur.”

“It has always been my dream to own an apartment in Europe for my family. And finally, it happened,” she said. “After many years of hard work, and weighing things whether I should buy or not I have decided to just take a leap and do it.” – Rappler.com