Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque confirm breakup in light of ‘insults,’ ‘ridiculous stories’

'Unfortunately, some even confirmed our breakup without our consent, and some created ridiculous stories that had no basis and were utterly false,' the two write in an Instagram post

MANILA, Philippines – It’s officially over.

In a joint Instagram post on Sunday, February 11, celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have confirmed the end of their relationship.

“After much thought, consideration, and care, we have mutually decided to amicably end our engagement,” they wrote in the post. “It was not an easy decision. We wanted to have more time to carefully deliberate and pray about it, but there have been many speculations, questions, and insults.”

“Unfortunately, some even confirmed our breakup without our consent, and some created ridiculous stories that had no basis and were utterly false, so we felt the need to share this announcement with great sadness, for our peace of mind and our families.”

“Please understand that this is an extremely painful yet united decision, and we sincerely request for everyone to kindly spare us from more cruel and very hurtful words thrown on social media.”

“We kindly request to give us the privacy we need as we navigate our future lives with respect, kindness, compassion, and dignity.”

“Thank you for your understanding and support,” the statement ended.

Media frenzy

On February 6, news outlets reported showbiz host Boy Abunda confirming the split.

“Ako’y nalungkot ho talaga dahil madalas, ‘pag nagkikita kami ni Bea ay nagkakakwentuhan ho kami tungkol sa buhay, tungkol sa kanila, their marriage plans, etcetera. So, I was shocked,” Abunda said.

(I’m so sad over this because when I usually see Bea, we talk about her life with Dominic, their marriage plans, etcetera.)

“As we talk today, yes, hiwalay po si Dominic at tsaka si Bea (Dominic and Bea have separated),” he concluded.

Prior to this, showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz also claimed on his YouTube channel that the two had parted ways.

Alonzo and Roque went public with their relationship in 2021 after months of speculation. Roque proposed to Alonzo in July 2023 at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bataan.

Here is a timeline of their relationship. – Rappler.com