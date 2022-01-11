Beauty queen Samantha Bernardo tests positive for COVID-19

The former 'PBB' celebrity housemate says she is taking care of herself and will 'hopefully recover faster'

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina beauty queen Samantha Bernardo announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19 via RT-PCR test on Sunday, January 9.

In an Instagram post on Monday, January 10, the former Pinoy Big Brother contestant said that she was “feeling weak,” had a cold, but was still able to smell and taste. She promised her fans that she would be taking care of herself and “hopefully recover faster.”

“It’s unfortunate because I was supposed to do a lot of work, but this calls for home quarantine and rest days. I remember our Bahay Ni Kuya moments where we [didn’t] need to wear masks and we [could] hug each other,” Samantha said.

“I will still do some kumu livestreams to update you guys on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 6pm. Stay safe and healthy everyone. Health is wealth! Love you all,” she added.

Samantha’s message accompanied a fierce shot of the beauty queen and model, with the caption: “Posting this picture para ka-vogue pa rin kahit quarantine.”

In March, Samantha, 29, represented the Philippines in the Miss Grand International 2020 competition in Thailand, where she placed first runner-up. Samantha, who was Binibining Pilipinas second runner-up in 2018 and 2019, was appointed to represent the Philippines after titleholder Aya Abesamis was deemed unable to compete due to age restrictions.

Samantha was among the final five celebrity housemates on Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 and finished in third place. She and volleyball star Alyssa Valdez exited the house on Sunday, January 2. Alyssa also tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, January 7. – Rappler.com