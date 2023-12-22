Bianca Manalo addresses rumors linking her to Rob Gomez amid private message leak

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'It is upsetting that our conversations were exposed without my consent, which is a breach of privacy and the cause of so much online bashing,' Manalo writes

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bianca Manalo posted a statement on Friday, December 22, addressing the circulating rumors linking her to actor Rob Gomez.

In her Instagram post, Manalo said that she intends to set the record straight on her relationship with Gomez.

On December 20, Gomez’s social media accounts had posted now-deleted screenshots of private conversations between him and Manalo.

The screenshots from Telegram allegedly showed Manalo asking Gomez if he could come to her place.

“He’s not here. He’s in Valenzuela,” the last message said, which netizens assumed pertained to Manalo’s boyfriend, Senator Win Gatchalian.

Manalo had also supposedly messaged Gomez on Instagram after he didn’t reply to her initial Telegram messages, telling him that the reason he wasn’t responding must have been because he had already found another girl.

“Rob Gomez and I are friends and co-workers. He was going to bring Christmas gifts and I wanted to receive them early before I leave for the airport. It is upsetting that our conversations were exposed without my consent, which is a breach of privacy and the cause of so much online bashing,” Manalo wrote.

Manalo said that parts of their private conversations had “obviously” been deleted to fabricate malicious scenarios.

The 37-year-old actress, who is currently in Japan with her family, further shared that the leaked private messages greatly affected her and her loved ones.

“Let this controversy end so I can enjoy the rest of my time in Japan with my family. Let us spread love and the truth this holiday season. Merry Christmas, everyone,” Manalo added.

Private conversations between Gomez and actress-beauty queen Herlene Budol had also been posted on the actor’s social media accounts before they were deleted. The screenshots contained flirty messages between Budol and Gomez, as well as messages wherein the two planned to meet up.

Gomez was also allegedly worried about Budol’s possible pregnancy, according to some messages.

Budol addressed the allegations on X (formerly Twitter) only a few hours after Gomez’s posts went viral.

Showbiz nga talaga! Pag dedicated ka sa trabaho.

gagawan ka ng issue!



Dati asa #wowowin gumawa ng issue na buntis daw ako.



Ngayon naman sa #MagandangDilag may issue uli na buntis ako uli?



Ano susunod? Sa #BlackRider mabubuntis ako uli? — Herlene Hipon Budol (@herlene_budol) December 20, 2023

“Showbiz nga talaga! Pag dedicated ka sa trabaho, gagawan ka ng issue! Dati asa [‘Wowowin’] gumawa ng issue na buntis daw ako. Ngayon naman sa [‘Magandang Dilag’] may issue uli na buntis ako uli? Ano susunod? Sa [‘Black Rider’] mabubuntis ako uli?” she wrote.

(This is what showbiz is like. When you’re dedicated to your job, people will create issues about you. Before, on Wowowin, there was an issue that I was pregnant. Now, with Magandang Dilag, there’s another issue that I’m pregnant again? What’s next? I’m pregnant on Black Rider?)

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post on December 21, Gomez said that he still does not have possession of his phone.

Budol, Manalo, and Gomez were all co-stars in the GMA Network teleserye Magandang Dilag, which ended in November.

Manalo is an actress who has starred in The Broken Marriage Vow and Ang Probinsyano. She was crowned Binibining Pilipinas in 2009 and later represented the Philippines in the 2009 edition of Miss Universe.

Gomez is an actor best known for his role in the film A Girl and a Guy directed by Erik Matti. He shares a daughter with Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 Shaila Rebortera.

In August, Rebortera alleged that she had an abusive relationship with Gomez, prompting her to leave the actor. – Rappler.com