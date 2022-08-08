LOOK: BLACKPINK announces official comeback date on 6th debut anniversary

Nearly two years after their last comeback, BLACKPINK is treating fans to back-to-back releases and a world tour!

MANILA, Philippines – BLACKPINK gave fans a sixth debut anniversary to remember as the K-pop girl group announced its official comeback date on Monday, August 8.

The group shared a simple black poster with two pink fangs to announce that members Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa will be returning with their pre-release single “Pink Venom” on Friday, August 19. Fans can already pre-save the track on Spotify and Apple Music.

The group’s full album BORN PINK is slated for a September drop. However, an exact release date has yet to be determined. They also previously announced that they will be going on a world tour starting in October.

This marks BLACKPINK’s first comeback nearly two years after the four-piece K-pop girl group dropped their first studio-length album THE ALBUM, with “Lovesick Girls” as its title track. The album’s popular hits “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream” were introduced as pre-releases.

Other than their long-awaited comeback, the BLACKPINK members also celebrated their sixth debut anniversary by sharing sweet messages and photos on their personal Instagram pages.

“It’s our birthday today,” Jennie wrote about the series of photos she shared of the members through the years. “Happy 6th year anniversary to BLACKPINK and BLINKs. More good news coming for everyone!”

“Can’t live without these girls. Happy BLACKPINK 6th year anniversary. This year will be another BIG year for us. Love [you],” Lisa captioned the black and white photo she posted with the rest of the members.

Meanwhile, Rosé penned a lengthy message to look back on the memories she has shared with the group. “In the years we spent training together and in the six years we spent promoting after our debut, I shared so many memories with you and learned a lot. Thank you so much for being my family,” she wrote.

Jisoo also posted photos from their past concerts and performances, which she captioned, “Happy sixth anniversary! My beloved BLACKPINK forever.”

BLACKPINK debuted under YG Entertainment on August 8, 2016, with the track “WHISTLE.” Their top hits include “BOOMBAYAH,” “Kill This Love,” “As If It’s Your Last,” and “DDU-DU DDU-DU.” – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.