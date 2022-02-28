BLACKPINK’s Rosé cancels several overseas events after testing positive for COVID-19

YG Entertainment says Rośe and the other BLACKPINK members are not exhibiting any symptoms

MANILA, Philippines – BLACKPINK’s Rosé had to cancel some of her scheduled activities outside South Korea after she tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Soompi report, YG Entertainment released a statement on Monday, February 28 to announce Rosé’s diagnosis. The agency said that she took a PCR test before her flight on Monday and the results came back positive, which led to the cancellation of some of her overseas activities.

“The other three members (Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa) tested negative, and no one, including Rośe who was diagnosed with COVID-19, is exhibiting any particular symptoms,” they added.

YG Entertainment also informed fans that all four members of BLACKPINK have already completed their COVID-19 vaccination. “We will prioritize the health of our artists and staff members and spare no effort [for their well-being]. We would appreciate it if you could show support for Rośe’s rapid recovery as well as the BLACKPINK members who are active globally,” they said.

In November 2021, BLACKPINK’s Lisa tested positive for COVID-19. South Korea currently has an ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. As of February 28, South Korea has reported a total of 3.1 million cases, after 139, 626 new daily cases were confirmed.

BLACKPINK is a four-member girl group that debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment. Rosé made her debut as a solo artist in May 2021 with the release of R. – Rappler.com