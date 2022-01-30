Author Brené Brown to stop releasing podcasts on Spotify ‘until further notice’

MANILA, Philippines – Author and professor Brené Brown announced on Sunday, January 30 that she will stop producing new episodes for her Spotify podcasts, Unlocking Us with Brené Brown and Dare to Lead with Brené Brown.

“I will not be releasing any podcasts until further notice. To our #UnlockingUs and #DareToLead communities, I’m sorry and I’ll let you know if and when that changes,” she said in a tweet.

I will not be releasing any podcasts until further notice. To our #UnlockingUs and #DaretoLead communities, I’m sorry and I'll let you know if and when that changes.



Stay awkward, brave, and kind. ❤️👊🏼❤️ — Brené Brown (@BreneBrown) January 29, 2022

Brown, author of best-selling books Daring Greatly, Rising Strong, and Braving the Wilderness, hosts her podcasts exclusively on Spotify. While she did not explain why she would stop producing new episodes for her podcasts, her decision marks the latest for an artist to remove or halt the production of their content from the platform.

The controversy began with singer Neil Young demanding Spotify to remove his music, alleging that the streaming platform has helped the spread of false information since they continue to host comedian and commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast. “Spotify has become the home of life-threatening COVID misinformation,” he wrote.

Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience has stirred controversy with his views on the pandemic, government mandates, and vaccines. An open letter, signed by 270 healthcare workers, scientists, and academics, was even addressed to the platform to urge Spotify to take action against Rogan. Spotify, however, hasn’t acknowledged the letter, only saying that they’re working to balance “both safety for listeners and freedom for creators.”

Following Neil Young, Joni Mitchell also pulled her music from the streaming service. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” the singer wrote.

As of this writing, Spotify has yet to react to Brown’s announcement regarding her podcasts. – Rappler.com