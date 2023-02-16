LOOK: Bretman Rock is coming to Manila for his book launch 

The social media personality is returning to the Philippines in March

MANILA, Philippines – Hawaii-based Filipino YouTube sensation Bretman Rock is coming to Manila in March for the launch of his memoir You’re That Bitch & Other Cute Lessons About Being Unapologetically Yourself.

The book features a collection of essays about Bretman’s childhood in the Philippines, experience as a first-generation immigrant, and journey to becoming a social media sensation.

The book signing event will be held on March 4 at SM Megamall and March 5 at SM Mall of Asia. Only 150 selected individuals will be accommodated for each event.

Those interested to join the book signing event must purchase a copy of Bretman’s book from any physical branch or official stores of National Book Store.

Get 'You're That Bitch' at select NBS branches soon, only ₱1,595 (hardcover). You can also shop online: https://t.co/UkU9PaFE1l



See the promo mechanics below. #BretmanRock #YoureThatBitch #BalikSayaBalikNBS pic.twitter.com/5K7G4hT8br — National Book Store (@nbsalert) February 15, 2023

They then have to show the receipt to the registration tables at any of the scheduled book signing events. Registration will start at 10 am until 2 pm, and the raffle for the book signing slots will be held onsite at 2:30 pm.

Those who will be chosen will have their book signed by Bretman and take a photo with him. The book signing event will begin at 4 pm.

Bretman, who was born in the Philippines and moved to Hawaii as a child, is one of the biggest content creators on the internet. He rose to fame doing vlogs and beauty tutorials on YouTube, where he counts over 8 million subscribers.

In October 2021, he became the first openly gay man to appear on the cover of Playboy. He was also named one of Forbes’ Top 50 creators of 2022. He also has a reality series, MTV Following: Bretman Rock, and a YouTube Originals show, 30 Days With: Bretman Rock. – Rappler.com