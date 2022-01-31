GetWellSoonJimin: BTS’ Jimin positive for COVID-19, recovering from appendectomy

'Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon,' BIGHIT MUSIC shares on WeVerse

MANILA, Philippines – BIGHIT MUSIC, the entertainment company behind global K-pop sensation BTS, announced on online platform WeVerse on Monday, January 31, that BTS member Jimin had tested positive for COVID-19, and had also undergone surgery to remove his appendix.

“Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon,” the statement said. “Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31.”

Fans shared the announcement on other social media platforms such as Twitter, wishing the performer well through hashtag #GetWellSoonJimin.

BIGHIT’s statement also assured fans that the surgery was successful, and that Jimin was in recovery. The pop star would also be receiving treatment for COVID-19 alongside his post-operative care. The company noted that he had not been in contact with any other BTS member while he was infectious.

In December 2021, BTS members Suga, RM, and Jin had contracted COVID-19 but did not experience serious symptoms. – Rappler.com