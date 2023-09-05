LOOK: Bugoy Cariño and EJ Laure are engaged

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The longtime couple got engaged during the actor’s 21st birthday

MANILA, Philippines – Former Goin’ Bulilit star Bugoy Cariño and volleyball player EJ Laure are ready to tie the knot!

The actor proposed to his longtime girlfriend on Monday, September 4, during his 21st birthday celebration. Attendees from the party shared video clips of the proposal, wherein the couple reposted on their personal social media accounts.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin and ipagsigawan sa lahat ng kaibigan ko na nandito, [na napaka-importante sa akin], na itong babaeng ito, papakasalan ko (I want to announce to all my friends, who are so important to me, that this woman is the one I will marry),” Cariño began the proposal.

“Itong babaeng ito, mamahalin ko hanggang dulo (I will love her forever),” he said of Laure when addressing the audience. “Kaya maraming salamat sa pagpunta ninyo (Thank you all for coming).”

Laure was all smiles when Cariño turned to address her directly.

“Mahal na mahal kita (I love you so much),” he told her. “Will you marry me?”

The proposal was met with a positive response and the attendees of the event immediately celebrated the good news.

The couple introduced their daughter Scarlet to the public on Cariño’s 18th birthday in 2020. This news was met with backlash after netizens learned that Scarlet had been born when Cariño was only 16 and Laure was already 21.

The actor opened up about the response they had received and shared his personal insight into the relationship.

“Gusto ko na maging parte ng buhay ko si EJ (I want EJ to be in my life),” he said of his decision to stay in the relationship and raise their child together. “Sobrang mahal ko si EJ (I love her so much).”

Cariño is a former child star who first appeared on ABS-CBN’s Star Circle Quest before joining the cast of Goin’ Bulilit. He appeared on multiple shows under the network, taking the lead role in their series E-Boy. He opened up about losing projects after news of his daughter with Laure broke. – with additional reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.