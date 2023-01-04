Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon spark dating rumors after being spotted in La Union

The two are earlier seen having a holiday dinner with Charlie's friends

MANILA, Philippines – Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon further fueled dating rumors after being spotted together on vacation in La Union.

Photos, posted on Monday, January 2, from an official Facebook page of a local restaurant in La Union showed the two actors posing for the camera. In another photo, the two are seated next to each other while enjoying desserts with other companions.

“Carlo Aquino is in the house. It’s nice to see you again,” the caption read.

The La Union vacation came after speculations of a romance between the two started in late December 2022, when they were first seen being cozy with each other in a group photo from a holiday dinner.

According to Charlie’s caption, the get-together was with her friends, whom she considered her “sisters from another mother.” Fellow celebrity such as Dimples Romana left four heart-eyes emoji in Charlie’s post, while Jolina Magdangal wrote: “Ayun na (This is it).”

Charlie and Carlo have yet to comment on the dating rumors. The two, however, are confirmed to be working for the first time on the film Love on a Budget.

Carlo was previously in a relationship with Trina Candaza, with whom he shares daughter Enola Mithi. It was in April 2022 when he confirmed their breakup.

Trina, for her part, recently looked back on what she went through in 2022, writing that she and her daughter lost a man whom she thought would “always keep [them] safe.” “Little did I know he will be the one who is [sic] very excited to remove us from his life,” she added. – Rappler.com