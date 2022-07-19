‘This is not an ending’: Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy split up

MANILA, Philippines – Comedians Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have broken up after dating for almost a year.

Chelsea shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, July 19, posting a video they pre-recorded to celebrate what would have been their one-year anniversary.

“In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart [that we] announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” Chelsea said.

She had only good words to say about her now-ex.

“This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by [Jo Koy] has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future,” she said.

“This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun,” she said.

“YOUR PERSON IS COMING,” she added.

Chelsea and Jo Koy were friends for years before they started dating. Jo Koy made frequent appearances on Chelsea’s late-night talk show Chelsea Lately, which ran from 2007 to 2014.

They first went public with their relationship in September 2021. – Rappler.com