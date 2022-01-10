Bob Saget, TV dad and comedian, found dead in Florida hotel room

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Bob Saget poses at the premiere for the Netflix television series "Fuller House" at The Grove in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2016.

Bob Saget was best known for his character Danny Tanner in the US sitcom 'Full House'

LOS ANGELES, USA – Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on television sitcom Full House was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter on Sunday, January 9.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department added.

Saget, 65, had performed in a comedy show in Florida on Saturday, January 8 night and tweeted his appreciation to the audience.

“Loved tonight’s show… I had no idea I did a [two-hour] set,” he wrote on Twitter, and urged fans to watch for upcoming tour dates this year.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and also on a sequel called Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. He also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. – Rappler.com