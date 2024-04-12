FACT CHECK: Singer Kelly Clarkson doesn’t endorse weight loss pill 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The American singer’s publicist tells the Associated Press that Clarkson ‘does not have any affiliation as a spokesperson’ for any ‘weight loss products/programs’

Claim: American singer-songwriter and TV personality Kelly Clarkson released a weight loss pill.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post bearing the claim has garnered 1,000 reactions, 210 comments, and 78 shares.

It shows an edited photo of Clarkson holding a bowl of gummy bears, with text suggesting that the singer’s weight dropped from 225 lbs. to 132 lbs. because of her new “no exercise pill.”

Similar posts also claim that Clarkson is endorsing the product.

The facts: Clarkson is not endorsing any weight loss pill.

In a message to the Associated Press, Clarkson’s publicist, Melissa Kates, said that the American singer “does not have any affiliation as a spokesperson” for any “weight loss products/programs.”

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Altered image: A reverse image search also shows that the original photo used in the misleading ad shows Clarkson holding a drink, not a bowl of gummy bears. The original image was taken by Charles Sykes in 2023 during Clarkson’s appearance in the TV show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” – James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to the #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.