Vhong Navarro surrenders after court issues arrest warrant

MANILA, Philippines (1st UPDATE) – Vhong Navarro has surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday, September 20 after a Taguig court ordered the arrest of comedian-host Vhong Navarro for the acts of lasciviousness case filed by model Deniece Cornejo on Monday, September 19.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Navarro’s lawyer Alma Mallonga said that the actor will surrender to the National Bureau of Investigation, but their camp will continue to seek reconsideration of the order to issue an arrest warrant.

“Mr. Navarro reiterates that he is the victim of the crimes of Serious Illegal Detention and Grave Coercion,” Mallonga was quoted as saying.

The recommended bail was set at P36,000.

It was in July when the Court of Appeals’ (CA) 14th Division reversed and set aside the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) previous resolutions from 2018 and 2020, which dismissed Cornejo’s 2014 complaint accusing Navarro of attempted rape.

The CA then directed the City Prosecutor of Taguig City to file rape by sexual intercourse and acts of lasciviousness charges against the actor.

On January 22, 2014, Cornejo filed a case against the actor for alleged sexual assault, the night of a controversial incident which left Navarro severely injured.

According to Navarro, he was attacked and was a victim of extortion by Cornejo, Cedric Lee, and their other companions. Meanwhile, Cornejo’s camp said he sustained his injuries after Lee and company caught him attempting to rape Cornejo. – Rappler.com