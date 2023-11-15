‘I miss you every day’: Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc pay tribute to ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,' says LeBlanc

MANILA, Philippines – Around two weeks after Matthew Perry passed away, his Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc took to social media on Wednesday, November 15, to pen emotional messages to the late actor.

Perry, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, was found lifeless in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28. He was 54.

Cox, who played Monica Geller, the love interest and wife of Perry’s character in the series, looked back at how “funny and kind” the late actor was.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she wrote.

The actress also uploaded a scene from the sitcom where their characters’ romantic relationship was first revealed. According to Cox, their characters were only supposed to have a one-night fling.

“But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” she said.

Meanwhile, LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, the roommate and best friend of Perry’s character in Friends, wrote that he’s saying goodbye “with a heavy heart.”

Sharing snaps from some of their scenes in Friends, LeBlanc wrote: “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”

He added that it was an honor to share the stage with Perry and call him his friend.

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you,” he said.

Prior to these posts, Cox and LeBlanc, together with other Friends actors Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer released a joint statement lamenting Perry’s death as an “unfathomable loss.”

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement said. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Friends first aired in 1994 and ran until 2004, becoming one of the most beloved sitcoms in TV history. It follows a group of 20-somethings as they navigate life and love together in New York City. – Rappler.com