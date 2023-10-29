‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies at 54

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MATTHEW PERRY. Cast member Matthew Perry attends the premiere of the film '17 Again' in Los Angeles April 14, 2009.

A representative for the actor confirms his death to NBC News

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit TV comedy series Friends, died on Saturday, October 28 (Sunday, October 29, Manila time). He was 54.

A representative for the actor confirmed his death to NBC News.

Entertainment outlet TMZ was the first to break the news, citing unnamed law enforcement sources. The Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone also reported that Perry’s death was confirmed by law enforcement sources.

According to the Los Angeles Times, authorities responded to the actor’s Los Angeles home at around 4 pm of Saturday, where Perry was discovered unresponsive in a hot tub. The report noted that their sources shared that there was no sign of foul play.

Perry rose to fame for playing Chandler for 10 seasons of Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. The sitcom, which also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, had a reunion in 2021.

In 2022, Perry released his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing wherein he opened up about his lifelong struggle with addiction.

Apart from Friends, he also starred in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again. – Rappler.com