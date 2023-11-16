David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow pay tribute to ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHANDLER, ROSS, AND PHOEBE. David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow pay tribute to their 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry, who died in late October.

Schwimmer and Kudrow share old photos with Perry along with heartfelt messages dedicated to the late actor

MANILA, Philippines – Actors David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow paid tribute to their Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who died in late October at 54.

In an Instagram post from the evening of Wednesday, November 15 (Manila time), Schwimmer – who played Ross Geller – shared an old photo of himself with Perry on the set of Friends and penned a lengthy message to the late actor.

“Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes,” wrote Schwimmer.

Schwimmer recounted that Perry was generous with his heart, which has enabled the main cast of the American sitcom to go from strangers to family.

Schwimmer then explained that the photo was from one of his “favorite moments” with Perry. He shared that the snapshot of the two of them donning retro suits and hairstyles now makes him smile and grieve simultaneously.

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?'” Schwimmer ended.

Shortly after, Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay in Friends, also posted her own tribute to Perry on Instagram on Thursday, November 16 (Manila time).

Kudrow reminisced her early days with Perry, thanking him for everything he’s done for her. She then recalled that when they shot the sitcom’s pilot episode and it got picked up, Perry suggested they play poker while they were at the NBC Upfronts.

“Thank you for that. Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking,'” Kudrow wrote.

She also thanked him for showing up to work when he wasn’t well and still doing a good job even then.

“Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew,” Kudrow ended her message.

Jennifer Aniston, who starred as Rachel Green, earlier made her own Instagram post to celebrate Perry’s life.

Perry played Chandler Bing in the American sitcom Friends. – Rappler.com