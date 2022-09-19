‘Alam mo kalahati ng katotohanan’: Dennis Padilla on Julia Barretto’s remarks on their family 

Julia earlier said that she needs 'more love and protection' from Dennis

MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Padilla cried foul over the remarks made by his daughter Julia Barretto during the latter’s recent interview with Karen Davila, saying that he should also be given the opportunity to air his side.

The comedian-actor lamented that his children only know “half the truth” in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 18. The post has since been deleted but screenshots have already been reuploaded on social media. “Please be fair to all; you need to interview me. Maraming mali sa alam ni Julia (There are many errors in what Julia knows),” he said.

In Julia’s interview with Karen that was released on September 15, the actress opened up about her relationship with her estranged father, saying that there’s still “so much fear” inside her.

“I’ll be very honest. We have not spoken and it’s because there’s just so much fear inside me. I’m really scared,” she said, adding that she has gotten tired of their cycle of making amends and getting hurt. “Maybe in God’s time and way, you know, mag-meet kami (we’ll meet) in the middle without having to get hurt again.”

Julia added that Dennis has tried to reach out to them again but she’s just not ready to fix things. “I don’t wanna force myself also. Because if you force yourself then it’s not genuine…. Hindi ko ipagkakait ang forgiveness (I won’t be selfish with forgiving) but I’m just not that ready. There’s just been so much pain over the years since I was young.”

The actress continued, “I just need more love from him. More love, more protection. I just feel like he should be my number one protector and that’s not really what I’m getting right now from him.”

In response to Julia’s statement, Dennis wrote: “Ako ang dapat takbuhan mo, Julia. I defended you pero nagalit pa kayo sa akin. Sobra kayo. Ano itong mga kwento mo kay Karen?” (You should be running to me, Julia. I defended you but you even got angry at me. You are all too much. What are these stories you told Karen?)

Dennis then recalled that he worked hard in the past to be able to provide for his children: “Nung malakas pa ako kumita at maliit pa kayo, kanino ba naubos lahat? Sa inyo, kasi gusto ko maginhawa ang buhay niyo.” (When I was still earning a lot and you were still young, to whom did all of my money go? To all of you, because I wanted you to have a better life.)

He added that Julia doesn’t know everything. “Julia, ang alam mo kalahati ng katotohanan (you only know half the truth).”

“Ano pang revenge ang gusto nyong gawin? Lahat ng blessings nasa inyo na,” he added. “Humingi ako ng apology sa mga pagkukulang ko. Ano pa gusto niyo?” (What other forms of revenge do you want? All blessings are now with you. I’ve already asked for forgiveness for the things I’ve lacked. What more do you want?)

Following Dennis’ tirade, Karen commented that she had reached out to the actor via private message.

Dennis’ strained relationship with his children with ex-wife Marjorie Barretto made headlines in June after he took to social media that they forgot to greet him on Father’s Day. Dennis’ son, Leon, posted an open letter to Padilla to “stop resorting to public shaming when things don’t go [his] way.” “Your words have the power to destroy your children, papa,” Leon said then.

Dennis and Marjorie separated in 2007. Their three kids, Julia, Claudia, and Leon, have been staying with their mom.

In 2021, Julia also opened up about her relationship with her dad, saying that she had seen Dennis’ “change of heart.” – Rappler.com