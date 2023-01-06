Donnalyn Bartolome responds to backlash over ‘back to work’ post

DONNALYN BARTOLOME. The vlogger posts on Facebook to respond to backlash over a 'back to work' post.

The singer and vlogger admits she made the wrong choice of words while also defending herself against criticisms of being privileged

MANILA, Philippines – Donnalyn Bartolome has responded to the backlash over her now-viral post, where she called out people who were sad over going back to work.

In the Tuesday, January 3 Facebook post, Donnalyn said: “Bakit may sad dahil back to work na? Diba dapat masaya ka kasi may chance ka na pagandahin buhay mo at ng pamilya mo?”

(Why are people sad over going back to work? Shouldn’t you be happy because you have a chance to make your life and your family’s life better?)

“Dapat grateful kasi may work. If work makes you unhappy, I hope you find a job that will. ‘Yung pakikiligin ka and sheet,” she said.

(You should be grateful that there’s work. If work makes you unhappy, I hope you find a job that will. That will excite you and sheet.)

The post was not well-received among netizens, who said Donnalyn’s post was an example of toxic positivity, and that she was speaking from a place of privilege.

On Thursday, January 5, Donnalyn took to Facebook once again to post a lengthy statement responding to the criticisms she received over her previous post.

She started off by thanking those who didn’t take her earlier post negatively, and claimed that she was not speaking from a place of privilege but from experience.

Donnalyn then went on to detail her own struggles to find work and pay the bills, adding that she also had experienced the pains of commuting.

She shared that she learned not to complain from her lolo (grandfather), who was a janitor.

“Janitor ang lolo ko noon. Sasakay kami sa bus…walang bahid ng reklamo sa init at pagod kaya na-adapt ko siguro?” she said.

(My grandfather was a janitor before. We would ride the bus…no complaints from the heat or exhaustion, so maybe I adapted that?)

Donnalyn’s mom, who once sold snacks on the streets, also apparently never complained.

“‘Pag kinkwento nila ang times sa buhay nilang ‘yun, puro saya…puro gratefulness. Dinala ko hanggang sa paglaki ko,” she said.

(When they talk about that time of their life, it was full of joy…full of gratefulness. I brought that with me as I grew up.)

She ended her post by admitting she was mistaken in her choice of words in her earlier post. She said that she shared her own struggles and her upbringing “to show sincerity of me admitting that error and not just to save face.”

“Like all of you may pinagdaanan din ako so (I’m also going through some things) last thing I’d want to do is hurt any of you,” she said.

Donnalyn is no stranger to internet backlash. In July 2022, she faced criticism for posing suggestively while dressed as a baby. About a month later, she was accused of glamorizing poverty when she threw a kanto or street-themed birthday party. – Rappler.com