Drag artist Pura Luka Vega arrested 

MANILA, Philippines – Drag artist Pura Luka Vega was arrested on Wednesday, October 4, after their alleged absence from the preliminary investigations of their criminal case in Manila.

“The arrest warrant was issued today despite filing a motion to reopen today. They are now in police custody,” Drag Den Philippines showrunner Rod Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The drag artist was arrested in their home in Sta. Cruz, Manila and brought to the Manila Police District Station 3, Manila Police District Spokesperson Philipp Ines confirmed.

Pura Luka Vega, whose legal name is Amadeus Fernando Pagente, was sued by a group of Christian leaders on July 31 after they deemed them to be in violation of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code.

On September 13, Pura explained in an X post that they never received a subpoena for a criminal case that was allegedly filed against them in Manila. This was in response to a Philippine Star article claiming that the drag artist “snubbed” their preliminary hearing in Manila.

“And I was also in [Quezon City] for a separate complaint that was filed there. I have no intention of ‘snubbing’ these complaints,” they wrote.

Singh held that Pura’s camp had still not yet received any subpoena for their preliminary investigations in Manila prior to their arrest. She also mentioned that the drag artist had been diligently attending their hearings in Quezon City.

Pura will remain in police custody tonight but will be able to post bail tomorrow for P72,000.

The drag artist was previously declared persona non grata in 11 localities for their “Ama Namin” video, where they were recorded singing and dancing to a remixed version of the Christian song dressed as Jesus Christ. – Rappler.com