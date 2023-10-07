Drag artist Pura Luka Vega released on bail

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PURA LUKA VEGA. The drag artist is charged with alleged violation of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code.

MANILA, Philippines – Embattled drag artist Pura Luka Vega was released from police custody on Saturday afternoon, October 7, Manila Police District Station 3 Chief Leandro Gutierrez confirmed.

Pura Luka Vega, whose legal name is Amadeus Fernando Pagente, posted a bail of P72,000 and was was freed as soon as the court issued a release order.

Luka was arrested on October 5 at their home in Sta. Cruz, Manila, and posted bail the following day. While their motion for bail was granted then, the court closed before their camp could submit the rest of the requirements, delaying the release.

Drag Den Philippines showrunner Rod Singh opened donation channels when news of Luka’s arrest broke out. As of October 6, 1 pm, a total of P552,899.52 was raised, which will also cover the flight of Luka’s mother to Manila.

Luka’s fellow Drag Den Philippines Season 1 contestant NAIA Black also set up a drag show and bazaar scheduled for Sunday, October 8. Tickets are priced at P500, and all proceeds will go toward Luka’s legal fees and other needs.

this sunday we will stand by our sister @puralukavega and fight fire with art! we will have artists selling merch and drag performances throughout the noon until the evening. drag is not a crime; art cannot be censored. spread the word #freepuralukavega



poster by @hubineer pic.twitter.com/ndEqTI3aEk — naia free pura luka vega era (@brianblack_) October 6, 2023

Pura Luka Vega was sued by a group of Christian leaders on July 31 for alleged violation of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code, which covers “immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions, and indecent shows.”

The drag artist has since been declared persona non grata in 11 localities following the circulation of their controversial “Ama Namin” video, where they were recorded singing and dancing to a remixed version of the Christian song dressed as Jesus Christ. – Rappler.com