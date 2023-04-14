Drake Bell found ‘safe’ after being reported ‘missing and endangered’

Police confirm that the former 'Drake and Josh' star is 'safe'

MANILA, Philippines – Former Drake and Josh star Drake Bell has been found “safe,” two days after being reported “missing and endangered” by local police on Wednesday, April 12.

On Thursday, April 13 (US time), Daytona Beach Police Department confirmed on Facebook that “law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe.”

Two days prior, police said they were looking for 36-year-old Jared Bell, who “should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW.” His last known location then was “potentially the area of Mainland High School just before 9 pm.” He was considered “missing and endangered,” and police urged the public to contact their detective if they had any information his whereabouts.

On the day Bell was “found,” the Nickelodeon child actor spoke up on Twitter, tweeting, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

Bell has been under public scrutiny after a string of criminal cases. In June 2021, he was arrested for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matters harmful to minors. He was released after posting bail of $2,500 and agreeing to a no-contact agreement with the alleged victim.

Bell was arrested in 2015 for driving under the influence, but pleaded not guilty and was released on a $20,000 bond. In August 2020, Bell’s ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of verbally and physically abusing her during their relationship, which Bell denied. In January, Bell and wife Janet Von Schmeling separated after four years of marriage. They share a one-year-old son.

Bell rose to fame for his lead role in the Nickelodeon sitcom Drake and Josh from 2004 to 2007, alongside Josh Peck and Miranda Cosgrove. He also appeared on Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show starring Amanda Bynes.

Bell, who is also known as Drake Campana, pursued a music career shortly after, releasing his debut album Telegraph in 2005. – Rappler.com