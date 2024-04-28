Israel has agreed to listen to US concerns before any Rafah move, says White House

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN RAFAH. Ziad Mansour sits next to writing painted on a wall amid the rubble of a house which was destroyed in a deadly Israeli strike amid the ongoing conflict between Israel Hamas, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on January 9, 2024.

White House says it could not support a Rafah operation without an appropriate and credible humanitarian plan

Israel has agreed to listen to US concerns and thoughts before it launches an invasion of the border city of Rafah in Gaza, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Sunday, April 28.

Israel’s military is poised to evacuate Palestinian civilians from Rafah and assault Hamas hold-outs there, a senior Israeli defense official said on Wednesday, despite international warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Washington has said it could not support a Rafah operation without an appropriate and credible humanitarian plan.

“They’ve assured us that they won’t go into Rafah until we’ve had a chance to really share our perspectives and our concerns with them,” Kirby told ABC.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit the region next week and Kirby said he would continue pressing for a temporary ceasefire that Washington wants to last for at least six weeks.

A Hamas delegation will visit Cairo on Monday, April 29, for talks aimed at securing a ceasefire, a Hamas official told Reuters.

“What we’re hoping is that after six weeks of a temporary ceasefire, we can maybe get something more enduring in place,” said Kirby, who also noted that the number of aid trucks into the north of Gaza was starting to increase.

“The Israelis have started to meet the commitments that [US] President [Joe] Biden asked them to meet,” he said.

Earlier this month Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to protect Palestinian civilians and foreign aid workers in Gaza or Washington could rein in support for Israel in its war against Hamas militants. – Rappler.com