LOOK: Ejay Falcon and Jana Roxas are married

MANILA, Philippines – Actor and Oriental Mindoro Vice Governor Ejay Falcon has tied the knot with Jana Roxas after almost seven years of dating.

Photos from the wedding ceremony were shared online by studio Nice Print Photography on Sunday, March 26. Roxas looked regal in a white floral gown, while Falcon donned a white suit.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate Christian wedding ceremony in Taguig City on Saturday, March 25.

Celebrities such as Jake Cuenca, Jackie Rice, Joseph Marco, Arjo Atayde, and Aljur Abrenica were also seen attending the wedding.

Falcon and Roxas have been in a relationship since 2016. They got engaged in August 2022.

Both joined reality television shows – Falcon won Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus in 2008 while Roxas was from StarStruck season three in 2006. – Rappler.com