Elijah Canlas admits breakup with Miles Ocampo

The celebrity couple had been dating since 2021 but only publicized their relationship in 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Elijah Canlas admitted that he and actress Miles Ocampo have gone their separate ways.

In a clip posted by News5 on Thursday, November 23, an interviewer asked Canlas if he and Ocampo were still going strong in their relationship.

The actor shared that he and the Missed Connections star went through a rough patch recently as they had each been facing personal problems. He said that while things have been difficult between the two of them, they are figuring things out.

The Keys to the Heart star then admitted that he and Ocampo had already broken up “a couple of months ago” but are on good terms with each other.

“I’m always going to have love for her and I’m always going to support her in whatever she does. I’ll always be her number one fan, but right now we’re just taking our time figuring out ourselves and our lives right now,” the Senior High actor shared.

The former couple first shared the news of their relationship in May 2022 – a year since they began dating. The 23-year-old actor posted a birthday dedication for Ocampo, while Ocampo followed by posting her own set of photos on Instagram, including a photo of a screen that reads, “Happy birthday, my Camille.”

Canlas later also confirmed his relationship with Ocampo in an interview with Ogie Diaz published just a few days before the two shared their Instagram posts.

Canlas currently plays Archie in the drama television series Senior High. Just recently, he also starred in the Filipino remake of the Korean film Keys to the Heart as Jayjay alongside Dolly de Leon and Zanjoe Marudo.

Meanwhile, Ocampo is a regular host at the GMA Network noontime show Eat Bulaga!. Her latest film is Missed Connections, where she played the titular character Mae. – Rappler.com