Exile’s Alan Shirahama is named PH tourism ambassador 

The Department of Tourism hopes he will draw more Japanese tourists to the country

MANILA, Philippines – Alan Shirahama of Japanese boy band Exile has been named tourism ambassador for the Philippines.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) made the announcement in a social media post on Thursday, February 9.

In photos, Alan can be seen receiving the distinction from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco. Marcos is currently in Japan for an “official working visit.”

The DOT hopes Alan, as tourism ambassador, will draw Japanese tourists to visit the Philippines.

Alan was born to a Filipino mother and a Japanese father. He is known for being the leader of the dance and music group Generations from Exile Tribe, and part of the 19-member boy band Exile. – Rappler.com