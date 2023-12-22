Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy to host 2024 Golden Globes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FIL-AM. Filipino-American stand up comedian JoKoy answers queries from the media during a press conference for the Philippine premiere of his Hollywood and Filipino-centric movie 'Easter Sunday,' at a mall in Pasay City on August 30, 2022. Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden Globe Awards announced on Friday, December 22 (Manila time) that its 2024 edition will be hosted by Filipino-American comedian-actor Jo Koy.

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal kita (Google it)!” Jo Koy said in a Golden Globes article announcing his hosting stint.

Jo Koy also shared the news through a short video posted on his Instagram account.

“You can watch the 81st Golden Globes on CBS or stream it on Paramount+ and it’s going to be me the whole time! Jo Koy, your host!” he said excitedly.

The 81st Golden Globes is set to happen on January 7, 2024 (January 8 in Manila) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. It is an annual awards ceremony that honors actors and film and television industry professionals in the US and around the world.

Nominees for this year’s edition of the prestigious event include Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon for Best Drama, and Poor Things, Barbie, and May December for Best Comedy or Musical.

Jo Koy is a stand-up comedian who is best known for his jokes about his Filipino mother. In 2022, he starred in the Jay Chandrasekhar-directed comedy film Easter Sunday. – Rappler.com