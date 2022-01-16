Showbiz newcomers, veterans: PH stars to watch out for this 2022

Which of these stars are you keeping an eye on this 2022?

MANILA, Philippines – Two years into the pandemic and the entertainment industry is still relatively subdued – no red carpets, balls, premieres, or conferences. But despite these changes, fan support hasn’t wavered as new stars continue to shine.

In 2021, we’ve seen showbiz newcomers make their mark in breakout projects, and in 2022, we’re looking forward to seeing more fresh faces continue to thrive in the industry:

Rans Rifol

Rans entered showbiz in 2018 as a member of the girl group MNL48. In June 2021, she signed under ABS-CBN’s Star Magic and started venturing into acting.

The 20-year-old celebrity starred in the award-winning film Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether The Weather Is Fine) alongside veteran actors Charo Santos-Concio and Daniel Padilla.

While it’s her first major lead project, Rans’ performance was well received by critics and viewers, and won her the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2021 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Rans has yet to announce her next project, but given her breakout performance, we can say that the young actress has a promising career ahead of her.

Kyline Alcantara and Mavy Legaspi

Fans of Kyline and Mavy had their wishes come true when the two young stars were paired in the 2021 GMA series I Left My Heart In Sorsogon.

Even before the teleserye, the two had already sparked relationship rumors following their constant sweet exchanges on social media. In December 2021, Kyline finally confirmed that she was in a relationship with Mavy.

Aside from the ongoing I Left My Heart in Sorsogon, which stars Heart Evangelista and Richard Yap, fans of the loveteam can see more of the real-life couple’s chemistry in Kyline’s vlogs, where Mavy makes guest appearances.

Andi Abaya and Kobie Brown

Andi and Kodie are both part of the Pinoy Big Brother Connect edition, which concluded in March 2021. During the season finale, Andi finished as the 2nd Big Placer while Kodie was the 3rd Big Placer. Inside the PBB house, the two’s closeness captured the attention of some netizens, turning them into a budding loveteam.

After leaving PBB, Andi and Kodie were paired in the iQiyi and ABS-CBN series Saying Goodbye, headlined by Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes.

Gigi de Lana

2021 was an eventful year for Gigi. The singer, who first competed in the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment of It’s Showtime in 2016, became an overnight sensation after her cover of the song “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” trended online.

Since then, Gigi has been gearing up for her debut album and solo online concert.

But aside from singing, Gigi has also started a career in acting. She made her acting debut in the ABS-CBN and iQiyi series Hello, Heart, which she stars in alongside Gerald Anderson.

Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan

A 2021 PH showbiz recap won’t be complete without mentioning DonBelle.

Prior to the launching of their tandem, both Belle and Donny were already making names for themselves. Donny had starred in several movies and television series already, and the same went for Belle. But their popularity exponentially grew when they were paired as a loveteam.

Their debut project, He’s Into Her, was released in May 2021 and became one of ABS-CBN’s most-watched web series. Following that, the pair starred in a Ben&Ben music video, appeared in billboards all over the world, and headlined their first film Love is Color Blind.

This 2022, the DonBelle kilig continues as the pair is set to return for a second season of their hit series.

KD Estrada

KD rose to fame as one of the celebrity housemates from Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10.

But before entering PBB, KD, dubbed as the “Musical Wonder Boy ng Parañaque, was already starting his singing career. He had released several self-written songs and had performed in ASAP Natin ‘To as part of the show’s New Breed of Singers.

KD is also part of The Squad Plus, the extended group of The Gold Squad lead by Kadenang Ginto stars Francine Diaz, Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin.

Anji Salvacion

Like KD, Anji was also a celebrity housemate of PBB Kumunity Season 10. She was nicknamed “Ang Singing Sweetheart ng Siargao,” given that she entered showbiz through the singing competition Idol Philippines.

Before joining PBB, Anji released her single “Coming Back” and performed on ASAP Natin ‘To. She also acted in the series Unloving U, which starred Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte.

BGYO and BINI

After years of training under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, P-pop groups BGYO and BINI were officially launched in 2021.

Following their debut, both BGYO and BINI have released full-length albums, headlined their first major concert, and even performed in their first international show in Dubai.

While they have yet to announce their upcoming projects, ACEs and BLOOMs, BGYO and BINI’s respective fans, could see more of the P-pop groups on their YouTube channels, where they release vlogs.

Aside from these industry newcomers, the upcoming year will also see some known stars in their first major roles and veteran celebrities making their showbiz comebacks. Here are some of them:

Ysabel Ortega

No stranger to teleserye fans, Ysabel is known for her characters in the ABS-CBN series Pusong Ligaw, On the Wings of Love, Born for You, and Araw Gabi.

She has since transferred to GMA, where she nabbed her first big project playing Jamie Robinson in the adaptation of Voltes V: Legacy.

Jane de Leon

It’s been a long time coming but 2022 will (hopefully!) be the year that we’ll see Jane don Darna’s iconic costume.

The Darna adaptation, which was first announced back in 2014, has seen several changes in its directors, lead stars, and treatment. Now, it’s set to premiere in 2022 as a television series, with Jane as the titular character and Chito Roño as the director.

Darna serves as Jane’s first major lead role. She has previously appeared in ABS-CBN teleseryes La Luna Sangre, Halik, and FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.

Lovi Poe

In September 2021, Lovi transferred to ABS-CBN after being with GMA for 15 years, and supporters are excited to watch her first project as a Kapamilya.

Lovi will star in the Filipino adaptation of the South Korean series Flower of Evil alongside Piolo Pascual. She will also team up with fellow Kapuso-turned-Kapamilya Janine Gutierrez for an iWantTFC series titled Sleep With Me.

Aside from her ABS-CBN projects, Lovi is also set to star in the Hollywood film The Chelsea Cowboy with Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne.

Bea Alonzo

After being an ABS-CBN talent for almost two decades, Bea moved to GMA in July 2021.

Aside from Bea being a Kapuso, supporters of the actress are also eager to see Bea in her acting comeback, given that she had her last ABS-CBN teleserye, A Love To Last, in 2017. Her last two films, Unbreakable and Eerie, were also both released in 2019.

Bea is teaming up with Alden Richards for a Philippine adaptation of the 2004 South Korean movie A Moment to Remember. She’s also set to do a teleserye under GMA, but details about the project have yet to be announced.

Which of these stars are you keeping an eye on this 2022?