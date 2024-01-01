Ready for 2024! Here’s how PH celebs welcomed the New Year

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipino celebrities share photos from their holiday trips and reflections from the past year

MANILA, Philippines – And with that, 2023 came to an end. By now, you’ve pretty much seen year-ender posts on social media, including ones from your favorite celebrities. After all, it won’t be a New Year celebration without the stream of these essays and family portraits.

From posting their favorite memories of 2023, sharing snaps from their holiday trips, to writing their reflections and resolutions for the coming year, celebrities found creative ways to ring in 2024.

Take a look at their holiday celebrations from all over the world here:

Pia Wurtzbach

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is spending the holidays in Maldives with husband Jeremy Jauncey. To mark their first New Year celebration as a married couple, the beauty queen shared that they opted to do a wellness retreat.

“Ending the year with a focus on being, resetting, and spending time to reflect and make new plans for next year. So excited for 2024,” she wrote.

Iza Calzado

Iza Calzado opened up about how her outlook in life changed after becoming a mother. The actress welcomed her first child Deia Amihan on January 26, 2023.

“Most grateful for my child, Deia Amihan, for making me realize that my body was made not merely for aesthetic reasons but to fulfill a purpose so big, no weighing scale or tape measure can begin to comprehend. This is my body’s true beauty and power,” she wrote.

Michelle Dee

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee shared behind-the-scenes videos from her acting and modeling activities for the year, including her preparations for the Miss Universe pageant.

The beauty queen said that 2023 will be “one of the hardest years to move on from.”

“This one will be hard to top and it brings me to tears with how far this journey has taken me,” she said.

Heart Evangelista

Sharing a video compilation of snaps from 2023, actress-socialite Heart Evangelista expressed her excitement for the coming year. “A new beginning for all of us. Let’s do this, 2024,” she wrote.

Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano

Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano marked their second New Year celebration as a family of three. They welcomed their first child, Isabella Rose, in late December 2022, but shared this with the public only in early January 2023.

“The highlight of our year is this little one right here,” the actress wrote, alongside videos of their daughter throughout 2023.

SB19

P-pop powerhouse SB19 shared that while “2023 has its ups and downs,” it made their bond with their fans, A’TIN, “even stronger.” In 2023, the quintet released their second EP PAGTATAG, embarked on their second international tour, celebrated their fifth debut anniversary, and secured the ownership of their group name and logo.

2023 has its ups and downs, *cue Wild Tonight*, but one thing’s for sure: it made our bond even stronger. 🫂



Simula pa lang ito, A’TIN! Marami pa tayong tatahakin hanggang sa wakas! 💙#2023withSB19 #SB19 pic.twitter.com/oD7FIWkCDG — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) December 31, 2023

Ryan Agoncillo, Judy Ann Santos

Keeping it simple, Ryan Agoncillo shared a series of family portraits to express his gratitude for the past year. “Thank you 2023,” he captioned the post.

Kim Chiu, Angelica Panganiban, and Bela Padilla

Actresses Kim Chiu, Angelica Panganiban, and Bela Padilla are spending the holidays together in the United States. “Ending the year with these beautiful people,” Chiu wrote. “Thankful for the gift of friendship.”

Sarah Lahbati

It’s a sunny celebration for model-actress Sarah Lahbati as she shared snaps from her beach vacation in Bohol with her family. “[A] good year to have a good year,” she wrote.

– Rappler.com