5 MONSTA X members renew contract with Starship Entertainment, I.M leaves agency

MANILA, Philippines – Five out of six members of the K-pop group MONSTA X renewed their contracts with Starship Entertainment while lead rapper I.M has chosen to part ways with the agency, according to their statement on Monday, August 8.

Despite the maknae’s departure from the agency, Starship Entertainment assured fans that all six members of MONSTA X – Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon, and I.M – would continue to work together for their upcoming group projects.

“As all six members still have unchanging affection for MONSTA X and MONBEBE; we have come to a mutual agreement for I.M to continue together for future group activities,” the translated version of their announcement reads.

Starship Entertainment emphasized that they have engaged in “sincere discussions with I.M” regarding the contract renewal. Nonetheless, both parties eventually agreed that terminating the contract was in their best interests.

“We express deep gratitude for I.M’s hard work, efforts, and devotion over the years. We will cheer on and support I.M’s future activities and his new path,” the agency stated.

The agency also added that the group’s short break would promptly come to an end. In March, MONSTA X began teasing an April comeback for their mini album titled SHAPE of LOVE. Unfortunately, the group had to delay their preparations when four of their members got diagnosed with COVID-19.

MONSTA X was formed through a reality survival show called NO.MERCY, then officially debuted as a group in May 2015. They are known for their hit songs “DRAMARAMA,” “Love Killa,” “GAMBLER,” “Rush Hour,” and “LOVE.” – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.