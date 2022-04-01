4 members of MONSTA X test positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Four members of K-pop group MONSTA X have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the surge of cases in South Korea.

On Monday, March 28, Hyungwon was diagnosed with COVID-19. Two days later, on Wednesday, March 30, Kihyun was also confirmed to have COVID-19. Following the diagnoses of the two members, Minhyuk and I.M also tested positive for the virus on Thursday, March 31.

According to their agency Starship Entertainment, all members have received their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The agency also mentioned that Kihyun, Minhyuk, and I.M are experiencing a mild sore throat but exhibiting no other symptoms. They are all receiving treatment at home.

The agency announced that MONSTA X’s upcoming comeback for Shape of Love, scheduled for April 11, will be delayed in consideration of the artists’ health and other currently scheduled activities.

“We will update you of the changed schedule through an additional announcement,” the agency said, adding that they will follow quarantine guidelines and will do their best so that “the artists can focus on recovery.”

MONSTA X debuted in May 2015 with their first EP, Trespass, after being formed through a reality survival series. The six-member group includes Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. They are known for their songs “GOT MY NUMBER,” “MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT,” and “Love Killa.” The group released their second English album The Dreaming in December. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern.